Spurs defender Carter-Vickers quickly won over by Luton's desire to sign him

Centre half eager to move to Kenilworth Road on loan deal

New Luton loan signing Cameron Carter-Vickers was eager to finally make the move to Kenilworth Road last week after joining on loan from Premier League Spurs.

The 22-year-old had been a target of manager Graeme Jones in the summer, the Town chief admitting he had been ‘priced out’ of the deal by Championship rivals Stoke City, with Carter-Vickers heading to the Bet 365 Stadium.

However, once that stint was cut short in December, Jones was quick to try to get his man this time, doing so on Thursday, in a loan move until the end of the season.

Carter-Vickers said: “That definitely helped convince me, when a club shows that they really want you, that makes you want to go there.

“I’m happy to be here, I spoke to the manager before coming in and he said that he thought he could stay up with this team and he wanted me to come and help with that.

“There was a bit of interest, but when I spoke to the manager, that convinced me to come here.”

Carter-Vickers made 15 appearances for the Potters after being signed by former Luton chief Nathan Jones.

However, once Jones was sacked in November, he featured just twice under new manager Michael O’Neill, returning to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before Christmas.

It was always on his mind to go out and get some regular football though, as he joined Town and was named on the bench for their trip to West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Carter-Vickers did get on for the final 17 minutes in place of Donervon Daniels, as he continued: “As soon as I came back from Stoke I wanted to get back out.

“For me I just want to keep playing football and keep being involved.

“I think on a personal note it was good for me to get 15 minutes of football and try and find my rhythm.

“I want to play as many games as I can and help the team as much as I can.

“I believe with the squad that we have here, we can have a strong finish to the season and that’s something I want to be a part of and help out.”

On just how he felt his new signing got on during his late cameo, Jones said: "I thought it was important because Cam’s going to be important to us going forward.

"I liked the look of his performance, it was very assured, he had a touch, he’s a defender and I think he’ll help us along."

The defeat saw Town remain seven points from safety, after Charlton Athletic defeated fellow strugglers Barnsley.

Although he has only been at Kenilworth Road for a few days, Carter-Vickers insists he has seen enough to predict Luton can remain in the second tier this term.

On how he has formed that opinion, the defender, capped eight times by the USA, said: “Mainly the squad and the manager.

“I’ve only been training here Thursday and Friday, but in that time I believe there is quality in that squad.

“As long as we keep working hard and keep trying to do things right, I believe we can have a strong finish to the end of the season.

“I think there is quality in this squad and definitely heart and passion and fight.

“So with the mixture of that, if we can get that every week, we will pick up results.”

Town face two home games at Kenilworth Road this week, with Cardiff City visiting on Saturday and Sheffield Wednesday the following Wednesday.

With Luton’s struggles on the road highlighted by an 11th straight league defeat at the Hawthorns on Saturday, Carter-Vicker knows the form at Kenilworth Road during the run-in is massive if the Hatters are going to avoid going straight back down to League One again.

He added: “We’ve got to make our home stadium a fortress, try and pick up as many points as we can there, as that will be key for us.”