Stacey and Justin impressed by new Luton boss Jones

Former Town defender Jack Stacey believes the Hatters can look forward to an exciting campaign ahead under the stewardship of manager Graeme Jones.

The 23-year-old, who joined Bournemouth earlier this month, had a few pre-season sessions with Jones, after he formally took over in early May.

He also played a friendly against Welwyn Garden City before the Cherries made their move and tempt the full back to the Premier League, but on Hatters' new boss, Stacey said: “I was very impressed.

"I had a few meetings with the manager, I was there for about a weeks training and I think he’s got very new ideas.

"He’s tactically very good, you can see from the teams he’s worked with, it’s all set up for Luton to hopefully have another successful season."

When asked what would represent a successful campaign at Kenilworth Road, Stacey continued: "I think once we stepped up from League Two to League One, no-one was really sure what to expect.

"But if you can just get momentum going and a run and the players were so together, the majority of the squad has stayed together for a long time now, so who knows what can happen this season?

"Hopefully it’s a successful one."

With Stacey and fellow full back James Justin departing for the Premier League, the latter heading to Leicester City, then Town will struggle to replicate the style that saw them win League One, as both played huge parts on the flank, Stacey in particular setting up a number of goals for leading scorer James Collins.

However, the former Reading man backed Town to cope, saying: "I think if any team lost two players that played a high number of games for them, it’s something that needs to be replaced.

"But if you look at where I came from, from Reading, I was not really wanted there.

"Obviously James came through the academy, but there’s no reason, with Mick Harford and the recruitment that Luton do, that they can’t replace us both."

Justin himself had less contact with Town's new chief having left for the Foxes last month, but from what he saw, he was left impressed too.

The former England U20 international said: "I spoke to him and he sounds like a great manager.

"He told me about a few of the plans and it sounds exciting, it sounds very much like Nathan Jones to be fair, the work ethic and the way he wants to play football which is only a good thing for the club.

“They’ve got some players with real experience now.

"He’s definitely got some good players and hopefully he can add one or two more just to shore the squad up, as it’s obviously going to be a 46 game season of battles every week."