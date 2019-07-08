Stacey confident of thriving in the Premier League with Bournemouth after leaving Luton

Defender Jack Stacey believes he can thrive in the Premier League at Bournemouth after making the move to the Cherries this afternoon.

The 23-year-old signed a four year deal once Luton accepted an undisclosed fee for the former Reading full back, who excelled during his two seasons at Kenilworth Road.

Stacey, who made 95 appearances for Town in all competitions, scoring five goals, picking up three player of the season awards for his performances last term, told afcbTV, he said: “I’m very happy to be here.

“There were a few clubs interested but Bournemouth was always the one I saw myself at.

“This is a great club with a fantastic manager who helps establish young players, so that made it an easy decision in the end.

“I believe I can thrive here and I can’t wait to get started.”

AFC Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake was thrilled to finally get player they had been tracking, as he added: “Jack is a talented player and someone we have been tracking for a while, so I am delighted that we have been able to get this deal done.

“We have spent the last few years building an exciting squad and this is another young, homegrown player with huge potential to add to that.

“I am looking forward to watching Jack’s development under our manager, Eddie Howe, and his coaching staff.”