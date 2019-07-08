Stacey expresses his thanks after leaving Luton for Cherries

Defender Jack Stacey has thanked everyone at Kenilworth Road for their support after completing his expected move to Premier League side Bournemouth this afternoon.

The 23-year-old had been with the Hatters for two years, as Town won back-to-back promotions, while becoming hugely popular himself, named Supporters Player of the Season during Luton's League One title success.

However, he has now followed James Justin to the top flight after the Cherries swooped for his signature, as writing on Twitter, Stacey said: "I would just like to place on record my thanks for everyone connected to Luton Town.

"What an amazing two years we've had. Thank you to my teammates, the board, Mick, every member of staff along the way and of course the fans for your support over that time.

"It's been a pleasure to play in front of a packed Kenilworth Road for the last two years and the fact that we were able to experience two promotions together in this time is something that I will never forget.

"The oportunity to test themselves at the highest level is something every player dreams of and I am gratfeul to everyone that has created this opportunity for me.

"Luton Town as a club are on their way back up to where they belong and they have gained lifelong fans as I start my new journey in Bournemouth.

"Thank you all, Jack."