Stacey hails the 'class' shown by Luton fans after his departure for Premier League Bournemouth

Former Luton defender Jack Stacey has praised the 'class' demonstrated by Town’s fans after his departure to Premier League side Bournemouth earlier this month.

The 23-year-old had been a huge favourite at Kenilworth Road, claiming a host of awards at the end of season presentation evening back in May, as Town won the League One title.

His superb performances saw the Cherries come calling, with neither Luton or the players able resist the advances of a top flight club.

Stacey said: “It was tough, I wouldn’t have left if I didn’t feel like it was the opportunity that I couldn’t turn down, as I was very happy playing for Luton.

“I thoroughly appreciated the support from the fans and speaking to a few after that friendly at Welwyn Garden City, I didn’t know at the time it was my last game.

“But there was almost a little bit of a feeling of sadness to leave the lads and after the two seasons we’ve had which have been incredible, so I will miss playing there.

“I’ve actually gone through and I’ve read every message.

“I wasn’t able to reply to them, but I looked through when JJ (James Justin) left as well and think it shows the class of the Luton fans.

“It’s very rare that when two players leave a club they can almost unanimously be greeted with positive messages and fans wishing the players luck.

“So I’m very grateful that they reacted that way and I was very happy with all those messages and I appreciate them.”

Stacey also revealed that he hadn’t been pushing for a move away from Kenilworth Road this summer, saying: “At the end of the season I sat down with my agent, he said that there was interest from a number of clubs, Bournemouth were included.

"But I just said to him, ‘just let me know when anything concrete comes up and if not, I’m, just going to focus on getting fit and going back to Luton and preparing for our first season in the Championship.’

“All the way up to when I played that pre-season friendly, my mind was on Luton.

“That evening I got the call that Luton had accepted the bid, so obviously from then it was an opportunity I was excited for, and to play in the Premier League is something you can’t really turn down.

“With things going so well at Luton, there was no need for me to really move unless it was an opportunity you couldn’t turn down.

"I think the draw of Bournemouth being in the Premier League, but also having the history of bringing through players from the lower leagues, younger players, giving them a platform to play in the Premier League and also to improve themselves as players, was all part of the reason why it was too good an opportunity to turn down."