Stacey has replayed injury time miss over 100 times in his head

Hatters defender Jack Stacey admitted he has replayed his stoppage time miss against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night over 100 times in his mind.

The right back sped through on goal to pick up George Moncur’s pass during the final seconds, only to see his fierce effort cannon off the bar and away to safety.

To rub further salt into the wounds, the Dons then quickly transferred play to the other end, scoring an even later winner through Steve Seadon’s header.

Stacey said: “I did (think I had won it) to be fair.

“I’ve watched that through about 10 times and another 100 in my head, but that game has gone now, we’ve just got to focus on Saturday.

“We went through it again this morning (Thursday), and it was gutting that we didn’t win the game.

“Maybe part of our game management was part of that, but also we created the chances, so I think we’d be more worried if we weren’t playing as well as we were, if things were a bit nervy on the pitch.

“But we know if we keep playing like we are, we should pick up the points we need.”

Despite the crushing disappointment of the Dons' leveller after Town had completely dominated, Stacey admitted that the players were quickly over it and concentrating on tomorrow’s trip to Burton Albion.

He continued: “We had a day off yesterday and I watched through the game again and lot of the others lads did.

“Now we’re back in, recovery for Saturday and you have to draw the line now and say now we’ve got to focus on Burton.”

Stacey had been in superb form on the evening too, setting up yet another goal for the Hatters, with Elliot Lee the beneficiary this time.

The full back found once more by the pinpoint accuracy of Andrew Shinnie, who has been the architect of so much of Stacey's good work this term.

On the link up, he said: "I know that I can make the run and more often than not the ball’s going to find me, find my feet from Shinnie, so it’s been brilliant to play with him."

A recent tweet showed that Stacey was the most creative full back in the whole of the EFL, closely followed by his Town team-mate James Justin.

When asked about the stat, he added: "I saw it, people tagged me in it, but I think a lot of that also us our style of play with the diamond.

"There's a lot of emphasis is on the full backs to get forward, JJ was just behind me, so the way we play and with the quality we have, I think that’s why you can see that in the graph.

"The system we play, the full backs are very important to that going forward.

"It’s something that suits me and JJ very well, our styles of play, our aerobic capacity to get up and down."