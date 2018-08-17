Stacey: There’s nothing for Luton to fear in League One

Luton’s 1-1 draw with former Premier League side Sunderland at the weekend has proved there is nothing to fear in League One season, according to defender Jack Stacey.

The right back was part of the side who impressed, particularly during the second half against the Black Cats, as they fought back bravely to pick up a first point of the season.

After being desperately unlucky to lose at Portsmouth the previous weekend, Stacey said: “Like the manager said in there, we’ve shown now that there’s nothing to fear in this league.

“Obviously we have to respect teams and it is a quality jump up, but for us, we think we’re able to deal with that.

“We’ve shown that we have nothing to fear and we can go on and beat teams now.

“Neither us or Sunderland can have any complaints about the result.

“We played Portsmouth last week and Sunderland this week, two big teams, and we’ve more than matched them, so I think the three points will start coming soon.”

Defender Matty Pearson was of the same opinion too, as he said: “Two tough teams and we’ve held our own in both games.

“You want to get the win and that’s our next step, to get the win, but it’s good to play against a team such as Sunderland and we held our own.

“It’s one of them where I did feel like we had the chances to win it, with Hylts’ (Danny Hylton) header, so it was just unfortunate.”

To stay unbeaten on home soil for as long as possible this season was a big factor for Stacey too, as he added: “We talked through our targets for this month of the season, we wanted to make Kenilworth Road a fortress like last year. So to not lose and to snatch the draw, we’re very happy with that.

“They defended well, there was limited chances for both sides. It was an even contest, they had some good play, we did too.

“But that’s the jump up in quality, where you can’t give teams one or two chances as they’ll punish you and they showed that in the first half.”