Stacey wants Town to prove they can handle step up in class against Albion

Town defender Jack Stacey wants his side to show they can handle the step up in class when they travel to face West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Baggies dropped down into the Championship last season, having finished bottom of the Premier League, and have made an okay start to life in the second tier, with four points from a possible nine to sit eighth.

I think we’ve shown we can handle one step up, lets see if we can handle two. Jack Stacey

Stacey, who was heavily linked with a move to the Hawthorns recently and sees Town head to in-form Peterborough on Saturday, is relishing the test though, as he said: “It will be a good game, a good test against a team in the Championship and I think we’ve shown we can handle one step up, lets see if we can handle two.

“We’ve just seen Peterborough gave won their first two as well, so thrown into the deep end, but I think we’ve acquitted ourselves and hopefully we can continue that.

“Everyone who has come to the club in the last two years, this is the reason, to be able to play in League One, no-one came to stay in League Two, so we talked a lot last season that we thought we were ready for League One, now we have to go out and show it.”

Centre half Matty Pearson is ready for the challenge too, as he said: “As a player that’s that you want, you want these big games.

“You want to he playing every minute, every second, playing against West Brom, they were in the Premier League last year, it’s what you want to do.

“Peterborough are a good team, but you just want to be playing against these teams.”

Meanwhile, boss Nathan Jones added: “We’ve got a strong squad, I know I’m going to have to test the squad as well,as there are few who are chomping at the bit and want to get in.

“So we’re going to have to see where we are, we can’t take West Brom lightly in any way as if you can do you can get punished heavily there.

“We’ll work hard, go about our job and see where we are.”