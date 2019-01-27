Stacey would love to see Harford stay on as Luton boss

Hatters full back Jack Stacey would love to see interim boss Mick Harford stay on as manager until the end of the season.

The 59-year-old took over after Nathan Jones left for Stoke earlier this month and has led Town to two league wins and a hugely respectable 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Harford admitted on Thursday that he could be open to taking the job until the end of the campaign and when asked if he would back that, Stacey said: “Definitely, I think he’s very well respected around the club and personally I would love for Mick to get the job.

“But we also back Gary Sweet and the board 100 per cent to pick the right man.

“It’s been brilliant, he hasn’t changed much as not much needed changing.

"He’s kept the morale up, kept the intensity in training and the results haven’t faltered, so he’s been very good.”

Centre half Matty Pearson was of a similar opinion to his team-mate, saying: “He’s not changed anything as such, I think he’s done well and got a few lads in like Moncs (George Moncur) and they’ve all slotted in perfectly.

“Nothing’s changed really, I can’t say much more than that.

“We’ve just kept going what we had going already and it’s good as players to be able to do that.”

On the support that the Luton fans have shown Harford, who is a true club legend, with over 2,000 at Roots Hall for the 1-0 win over Southend yesterday, Pearson added: “That makes it even easier for the club.

"Whatever the club want to do, it’s up to them, but it’s brilliant, we’re in a good place at the moment.”