Stacey would welcome defensive reinforcements

Defender Jack Stacey would welcome any defensive reinforcements that arrive at Kenilworth Road before the transfer window closes this evening.

The Hatters are believed to be closing in on a permanent deal to sign Lloyd Jones from Premier League Liverpool to bolster their back-line, and on any potential incomings, Stacey said: “I’ll be on the sofa watching transfer deadline day, we’re fans just as much as anyone else.

We’ve had a few injuries in defence and we’ll welcome anyone who will come in and strengthen the squad. Jack Stacey

“I’ve not heard anything myself, I’ve heard just as much as anyone else.

“But we’ve had a few injuries in defence and we’ll welcome anyone who will come in and strengthen the squad.”

Boss Nathan Jones admitted he is in talks with Jones, a 22-year-old, who has played for Swindon in League One last season, especially after seeing Johnny Mullins go off injured in last night’s 3-2 defeat to Wycombe.

He added: “He’s been struggling with his back which affects his hamstrings a little bit.

“I think if we had a bit more depth we might not have played him, but we didn’t and we’ve paid the price really as it looks like he’s struggling a little bit.”