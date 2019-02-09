Starlet Justin to join the Hatters' hundred club against Wycombe

Hatters defender James Justin will join Town’s 100-club when he steps out on to the Kenilworth Road pitch to face Wycombe this afternoon.

The academy graduate, who made his debut as a 17-year-old against Exeter City as a substitute in May 2016, was then handed a first start the following season in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa.

He has impressed massively ever since in either full back role, also playing as a midfielder at times as well, scoring six goals so far.

When asked for his highlights to date, Justin said: ““For me, Villa was definitely a highlight for me when I made my full debut in the cup.

"Then, even though I wasn’t playing, but Carlisle away was crazy when we got promoted.

"Playing at Newcastle last year was also very good.

“Accrington was my first goal too, I don’t know what I was doing there.

"If I could do it again I’d celebrate like a mad man, but I didn’t know what I was doing!”

Justin was quick to praise those around him who have helped during his rise to the first team, saying: “Ever since I’ve first come in with our ex-gaffer Nathan Jones I feel like I’ve improved tenfold.

"It’s just a credit to everyone who’s been at the club, the players who have been around me and helped me through.

"The Sheez’s (Alan Sheehan), the Sonny Bradley’s, even Scotty Cuthbert when he was here, helped me a lot and it’s just proved to where I am now.”

Despite being in the first team for the last 17 league games, Justin knows that competition is fierce, he said: “The lads are loving every day in training and it’s just proving on the Saturday’s and Tuesday’s when we’re playing.

"We just had an 11-a-side out there and the first team got absolutely battered, absolutely battered.

"It just proves how good our squad is and people are just chomping at the bit to get in the side.”

Coming up against a Chairboys side who have had the better of recent trips to Kenilworth Road in the league, Justin knows Town can't be drawn into getting frustrated by the visitors' tactics, which are often to frustrate and slow the game down.

He said: "We can’t lose our heads, as I think a couple of years ago we got man sent off, Johnny Mullins, and that just turned the game against us.

"At the start of the season it was a hard game down there, just back and forth, back and forth, but it will be a tough game, especially if the big man (Adebayo Akinfenwa) is playing."

The game will be a full house in the Luton ends too, which Justin was thrilled to see.

He added: "It’s credit to the fans, just incredible support. We’re doing the business on the pitch and the fans are doing the business in the stands."