Statement made as Hatters hit 60

Luton made another huge statement of intent at the weekend by reaching 60 points before the end of January, according to boss Nathan Jones.

Town arrived at the milestone courtesy of James Collins’ 48th minute strike in a 1-0 win at Grimsby, as they moved nine clear of nearest rivals Notts County.

To get to 60 points as quick as we have is big, real big statement, we’re delighted and we’re in a good position. Nathan Jones

With just 29 games gone, it’s the quickest Hatters have got there since their return to the Football League. as they had to wait until March 4 last season, and April 19 and April 6 in the two campaigns prior.

Jones said: “We said in the meeting it would take everyone, this week is a big effort, there’s massive games this week and this (Grimsby) is starting it as we haven’t been good away from home lately.

“We’ve lost the last two, we’ve been poor, that’s why we made the changes. We wanted that impetus, we didn’t get that, but I can go on about bad decision, I can go on about defended well, I can go on about missed chances, whatever it was, but it was all about three points, that’s all it was.

“It was an absolutely massive three points for us that extends our lead at the top, going into a big game on Tuesday (against Wycombe).

“All we can do is keep trying to strengthen our position and today was a massive one.

“I don’t want to put too much emphasis on it, but it’s one of those ones that can go either way and when it goes your way it’s a big thing.”

Although Town had to do it the hard way, with Jordan Cook dismissed in the first half, they produced a defensive rearguard to behold, liminting the threats on Marek Stech’s goal to very few.

Jones added: “We had a few dangerous opportunities, you can’t say, ‘look, we deserved to win that game,’ what we did was we showed a real spirit.

“After we went down to 10 men, we galvanised, we worked hard, we kept the ball when we had to, and then we had sporadic times when we can score a goal.

“We know we can score a goal, but it was just all about the defensive action, the rearguard, the people we brought on, they impacted.

“To be fair, if Lawson (D’Ath) hadn’t slipped we were clean in, Harry Cornick’s charged the keeper down and a little bit more forward thinking, he could have put that in.

“So we’ve had a few opportunities, as much as them in terms of good opportunities, it’s just a wonderful win.

“With the context of today and everything that’s happened, we’ll take that, as other are nicking wins late on and we’ve gone through over half the season when we’ve been dominant, but it’s a wonderful win.”