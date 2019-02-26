Stech in goal as Hatters take on Shrimpers

Goalkeeper Marek Stech will get some valuable match practice for the Hatters' development side as they face Southend United U23s in the Central League this afternoon.

The 29-year-old, whose last first team action was against the Shrimpers back in the Checkatrade Trophy during December, has been missing from Luton's first team match day squad in recent weeks

He is by far the most experienced member of Town's line-up, with only Jack James, Jake Peck, Joshua Neufville and Connor Tomlinson having had first team action

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack James, Avan Jones, Adam Wedd, Toby Byron, Jake Peck, Drew Richardson, Josh Boorn, Josh Neufville, Connor Tomlinson, Jonas Kalonda.

Subs: Tiernan Parker, Sam Beckwith, Lewis Swindells.

Southend: Smith, Howard, Clifford, Hyam, Mitchell-Nelson, Kiernan, Batlokwa, Bunn, Kelman, Wabo, Phillips.

Subs: Kinali, Bexon, Pianim, Ba, Knock.