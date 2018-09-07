Stech requires hernia operation

Luton keeper Marek Stech will have to go under the knife after boss Nathan Jones revealed he is in need of a hernia operation.

The 28-year-old, who has been on the bench for the last four league and cup matches, is now finding it difficult to train with the Hatters, so Jones confirmed it will take place sooner rather than later.

Town's chief said “He’s really struggling and due an operation, we're trying to delay the operation, but he’s due a hernia.

“That’s been ongoing for a little while and it’s a question of timing really and that’s the problem we’ve had, in terms of games coming thick and fast.

“But it’s got to a point now where he’s finding it difficult to train on a daily basis.

“Matches are fine as there are certain things you can do to prepare for a game, so it’s something we need to sort out.

"They’re strange things, but they’re not major issues, it’s just you need to find the right time to do them.

“Premier League and Championship you can take this time to clean up anything they need with international breaks, we don’t have the luxury at the minute, so we’re going to have to pick the right time.”