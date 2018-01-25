Stech: Shrimps win had the mark of champions

Luton stopper Marek Stech believes the Hatters’ 1-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday was the kind of result picked up by champions.

Although Town couldn’t ever reach the kind of free-flowing heights they have done during the season, a hard-fought victory was secured courtesy of Johnny Mullins’ 64th minute header.

These games will win you the league and get you the promotions. Marek Stech

Stech said: “I think these kind of games are the most important games and that’s what he (Nathan Jones) said in the changing room afterwards

“He said last year we would have lost these games, so I’m really glad this year we can see the games out.

“We’ve got more experience, more experienced players, we’re maybe cleverer than last year.

“Obviously I wasn’t here, but judging on what the gaffer’s been saying, I think this kind of game, hard conditions, very difficult side, loads of balls in the box, these games will win you the league and get you the promotions.”