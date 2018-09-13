Stech still awaiting his hernia operation

Hatters keeper Marek Stech is still waiting to go under the knife for his hernia operation

Boss Nathan Jones had revealed that the popular Czech stopper needed the procedure done during his press conference last week.

Stech then missed out on the match day squad for the 2-1 defeat at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, with Harry Isted included instead, although is yet to have problem treated.

Jones said: “No, he hasn’t had it yet, but he will.

“It’s a bit of a delay really with surgeons, so not great timing really, but hopefully he’ll have that and then he’ll be back in contention again soon.”

Although Isted is yet to play in the Football League, he did impress during his professional debut in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory over Brighton U21s recently.

When asked if he thought he could make the step up should anything happen to Town number one James Shea, Jones continued: “I hope so, that’s why we brought him here.

"Hopefully we have players here that can cope, as at the minute, results are not tallying up with performances we think.

"But we don’t want to be a hard luck story, as hard luck stories don’t achieve anything.

"We feel that our squad is good enough for this level, it's getting tested at the minute, as it really is getting tested, so we have to make sure we come through it “

Meanwhile, striker Danny Hylton is another who remains a doubt to face Bristol Rovers this weekend.

The forward has been out since going off during half time against Shrewsbury Town at Kenilworth Road on August 25, as Jones added: “He’s in a better place than he was last week, so that’s a good thing.

"We’ll gauge it and see where we are come Saturday as I wouldn’t want to give anything away either.

“He is in a better place than he was last week, so hopefully we can get him back sooner than later.”