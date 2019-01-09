Stoke confirm they are in discussions with Luton boss Jones

Stoke City have confirmed they having talks with Luton manager Nathan Jones about taking over the vacant manager's position at the bet365 Stadium.

Speculation has been rife that Jones, who completed three years in charge of the Hatters on Sunday, was the Potters' number one candidate to replace Gary Rowett who was sacked on Monday.

His odds were slashed to 1/4 and clarifying the situation on their official Twitter page, Stoke wrote: "Stoke City can confirm that the Club is in discussions with Nathan Jones over the vacant managerial position."

Stoke, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are currently 14th in the table and eight points adrift of the top six.