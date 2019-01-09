Stoke name Luton boss Jones as their new manager

Luton Town have confirmed that manager Nathan Jones has left the club to take over at Championship side Stoke City.

The Hatters' board received an approach from the Britannia Stadium outfit for permission to speak to Jones yesterday with the deal going through this afternoon.

The 45-year-old departs Kenilworth Road three days after his third anniversary of taking charge, having been appointed on January 6, 2016 as replacement for John Still.

Jones leaves Luton second in League One after a 13-game unbeaten run in which they have taken 33 points from a possible 39, winning 10 and drawing three since their last defeat on October 13 at Barnsley.

A statement on the Luton official website said: "We wish Nathan every success in his future career and would like to thank him for his service and the passion he has shown for our club.

"Further announcements on his replacement will be made in due course.

"We all look forward to a mouth-watering game at third-placed Sunderland on Saturday to kick-off one of the biggest weeks in the club’s history, with a famous night under the lights at Kenilworth Road in prospect on Tuesday, and the following day’s Council Development Control committee meeting for our new stadium at Power Court.

"It’s a great time to be a Hatter, so business goes on as usual."