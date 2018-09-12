Striker Lee not making a big thing out of Town’s poor starts

Hatters forward Elliot Lee doesn’t think his side should make too much out of their poor starts to games this season.

The visitors trailed after just six minutes at Doncaster on Saturday, the sixth time they have fallen behind in seven league games, as this time they couldn’t turn it around, losing 2-1.

You can blame it on this, you can blame it on that, but at the end of the day it’s down to the players. Elliot Lee

However, Lee said: “I don’t think we should over think it as if you over think it you cause more problems.

“You can blame it on this, you can blame it on that, but at the end of the day it’s down to the players.

“We have to be a lot more sterner in defence all over the pitch. We have to start bright, we have to start on the front foot and give ourselves the best chance of winning the game, because we can’t keep coming from behind.”

When asked about trailing first, an exasperated boss Nathan Jones said: “Maybe we’re making too big a thing of it, maybe it’s something I just need to say ‘okay, whatever happens, happens, just go out and relax and play.’

“But our starts, we don’t want to do it. I had a text message from someone, ‘sort the first half out and you’ll be fine’.

“It took us six minutes to go behind, then one minute to go behind again (in the second half), you can’t keep doing that.

“You must have professionalism there that you think ‘right start well.’

“We try to impact them, we try to start really well and get the first goal, because if we do that, we don’t lose.

“But we’ve lost here and we’ve had enough chances to have won the game to be honest with you, or at least got something out of it.

“I thought our structure was excellent, but we lacked a real quality in the final third and then naive defending cost us.”

Lee himself brought Town back on level terms, with a close range header from Dan Potts’ knock down for a third of the season.

However, it wasn’t much solace to the former West Ham man, who is now the leading scorer this term, as he said: “It was nice to get on the scoresheet, but I’d rather not score and we win the game.

“Definitely on the whole of the play in the first half we deserved that goal and we really wanted to come out and take that positive first half into the second half.

“But it didn’t work that way, we shot ourselves in the foot and we have to take that on the chin and learn from that.”