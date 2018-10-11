Striker Lee rated 'touch and go' for trip to Oakwell

Top scorer Elliot Lee has been rated as ‘touch and go’ for the Hatters’ trip to his former club Barnsley this weekend.

The 23-year-old, who has started all 12 of Town’s League One games so far this season, netting four goals, had to come off before half time during the 3-2 win over Scunthorpe last Saturday with a tight hamstring.

Speaking about his chances of being fit for the trip to the Tykes, where he made just six substitute appearances in a frustrating spell at Oakwell prior to joining Luton, manager Nathan Jones said: “He’s touch and go for the weekend, it’s just a real stiffness and tightness.

“He’s played three games in a week, he puts in big shifts now.

“Elliot’s a different player to when he came to us and the amount of minutes he’s done is probably the biggest amount in the space of a two month period that he’s done

“He’s been key to us, he’s played 90 minutes, he’s started most games, so it’s just been a volume and an accumulation of the distance and the minutes he’s played, the intensity he’s trained and played at, just caught up with him a little bit.

“So it’s touch and go for the weekend, but we’ll assess him a little bit more tomorrow.”