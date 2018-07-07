Strikers please Luton boss in Hitchin rout

Hatters chief Nathan Jones was enthused to see his strikers on song during last night’s 6-2 victory against Hitchin Town.

James Collins opened the scoring, while Elliot Lee, Harry Cornick and Jake Jervis were all on target, Luke Gambin adding a late double as well.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “Four of our five strikers scored, Hylts (Danny Hylton) was ironically our only one not to notch.

“We could have had a few more, especially second half, we had some real good situations, real good opportunities.

“It is good for the strikers to get off the mark, the cliche is you don’t care who scores, but in pre-season you want strikers to get off the mark as they play on confidence and that will be good for them.

“We had two different shapes and second half I thought they had a real cutting edge about them.

"First half, we had probably a little bit more control of the game, but second half, we really did have a cutting edge and I thought it was excellent both halves.”

Jones was especially impressed with the quality his side showed on their first outing since returning to training after winning promotion to League One.

He added: “There were a lot of good things first half, both of our centre halves looked comfortable.

"It’s difficult first half, as they’re a lot fresher as well, so when we make big changes, if we start well, that can affect them.

"I thought there were some real good performances out there and you’d expect that as because of where we are.

"We moved the ball well at times, if it was a league game, there would be things we would pick on, but we’re a week into pre-season, so to be that sharp in pre-season, shows that we’re doing well.

"We know it’s a difficult game coming here as it’s a local game, very competitive, last year we won 2-0 here, so to win 6-2, shows that we’re progressing.

“It’s a good run-out, everyone got 45 minutes, it’s a little start really for what we want to do.

"We scored some goals, we got a little bit sloppy for a few goals late on, but we’re delighted everyone got through it with no injuries.”

The Town boss was also pleased to see both new signings Matty Pearson and Sonny Bradley get their first minutes in a Luton shirt, with fellow addition Jorge Grant being put through his paces beforehand too.

He added: "It was good to see them all, they’ll be better for that in terms of integrating with the team.

"It’s all well and good training, but just to get the feel of the game is better. I

"thought the pair of them did very well, it was good to see Jorge here, we’ve got him over the line too.

"It was a very good run out, no injuries, a few goals, very good.”