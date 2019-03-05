Strong Luton side head to Posh as Cummings and Cornick both start

Luton Town have selected a strong side to face Peterborough United in the Central League fixture this afternoon.

Transfer deadline day additions Jason Cummings and Alex Baptiste both start, as do the likes of Harry Cornick, Alan Sheehan, Dan Potts, Luke Berry, George Moncur and George Thorne as well.

The game is being held at the Mick George Training Academy and kicked off at 2pm.

Hatters: Harry Isted, Josh Neufville, Alex Baptiste, Alan Sheehan (C), Dan Potts, George Thorne, Jake Peck, Luke Berry, George Moncur, Harry Cornick, Jason Cummings.

Subs: Connor Tomlinson, Tiernan Parker, Toby Byron, Josh Boorn, Jonas Kalonda.