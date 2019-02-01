Struggling Shrews bring five in for Hatters clash

Shrewsbury Town could have up to five new signings in their squad for tomorrow's League One clash against Luton Town after a hectic transfer deadline day.

New boss Sam Ricketts was certainly a busy man yesterday, bringing in three players, including Bristol Rovers' striker Stefan Payne, who had only left the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium in August, after netting 14 goals last term.

He also borrowed teenage striker Tyrese Campbell from ex-boss Nathan Jones' new side Stoke City, who scored against Shrews in the FA Cup last month.

Ricketts also brought in Derby keeper Jonathan Mitchell, the shot-stopper sending a month on loan at Kenilworth Road back in March 2016.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ricketts also added Manchester United defender Ro-Shaun Williams and former Wolves defender Scott Golbourne to his squad.

That took Shrewsbury's January additions up to a total of 10 new faces, with Romain Vincelot (Crawley) Sam Smith (Rading), Zak Jules (Macclesfeidl), Arthur Gnahoua (Carlisle), and Kieran Kennedy (Wrexham) all coming in.

Ricketts moved a number of players on too, as leaving the club were former Luton striker Lee Angol, who went to Lincoln City, plus one-time Town target Bryn Morris to Portsmouth, along with Abo Eisa (Colchester), Doug Loft (Dagenham & Redbrige), Brad Walker (Wrexham) and George Hughes (Newtown).

Although the Shrews haven't won in seven league games, dropping down to just 19th place, level on points with fourth bottom Bradford City, they have won 3-2 at the Potters in the FA Cup, and were just seconds away from knocking Premier League side Wolves out of the competition last month.

Town interim boss Mick Harford: "They had a fantastic result against Wolves in the FA Cup, two each, they were two nil up, conceded late on.

"Then they went to Bradford and scored three goals at Bradford, obviously conceded four, so they’re a team that’s got a real threat in terms of scoring goals.

"It was difficult game down here when we played them, they made it difficult for us, so we’re expecting a massive challenge.

"We’ve got to get the lads back down to earth and tell them what’s going to happen on Saturday which will be a real tough game.

“They’ve got something to play for and a new manager in there, so will have some impetus in from that.

"It's been proven with the way they’re scoring goals and the way they’re playing, it’s a big challenge for us and we won’t underestimating anyone, 100 per cent we won’t."

Meanwhile, Shrews boss Ricketts added: “Luton are a good team who are in a good place.

"They had a great win against Portsmouth.

“They are settled in what they are doing and are in a good place. It’s a game to look forward to.

“We generally do better against the better sides, so it’s a game to look forward to and all the distractions will be gone.

“We will be set ready to go. We will have a game plan ready and we have to get back to zeros and ones to give us a chance of winning games.”