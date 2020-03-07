Stunning Sluga save earns Town a point at Wigan

Championship: Wigan Athletic 0 Luton Town 0

Town keeper Simon Sluga earned his side a hard-earned point as with a quite magnificent stoppage time save at Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

A contest desperately low on quality throughout, which briefly sparked into life during the early part of the second period, had looked as though the spoils were going to be shared long before the final whistle.

They almost weren't though, as Latics sub Michael Jacobs thought he had won it once the clocked ticked into 90.

Receiving the ball inside the area, he angled a drive towards the bottom corner which had goal written all over, only for Sluga to somehow react, stick out a left glove and deflect the ball behind.

He celebrated accordingly, with referee Gavin Ward blowing the whistle soon afterwards as Luton moved off the bottom of the table again, replaced by Charlton, but dropped a point further from safety, now trailing Hull City by six.

The visitors made one change for a contest between two of the in-form teams in the division, surprising considering their lowly positions, club captain Sonny Bradley fit enough to replace the injured Dan Potts, while Kazenga LuaLua and Luke Berry returned to the bench.

The switch saw Bradley alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers in the centre of defence, with Martin Cranie moving to left back, Matty Pearson heading out to the right.

Town's newlook back-line had a let-off after 10 minutes, with some hesitant defending seeing Kieffer Moore almost take advantage, Pearson sliding in at the nick of time.

A scrappy first half then ensued, with Luton not featuring as an attacking force bar one burst on the right by Harry Cornick which saw him win a corner, while Wigan's final ball was also lacking.

Cranie's ill-judged header almost fell for Jamal Lowe, but Carter-Vickers was alert to thump clear, while Athletic's on-loan Brighton centre half Leon Balogun met Gary Roberts' in-swinging corner, only to head over.

Luton thought they should have had a penalty on the half hour as Izzy Brown swung over an excellent free kick and Pearson couldn't connect, complaining vociferously that he had been pulled back, referee Gavin Ward unmoved by the appeals.

Moore and Brown then saw yellow as the match degenerated into a bad-tempered affair, Joe Williams putting a 20-yarder volley over, while the hosts were dealt a blow when set-piece expert Roberts was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Hatters started the second period with a far higher tempo, as they at least began to gain some territory, Cornick winning two corners, while home sub Anthony Pilkington drilled a hopeful effort from distance over.

Town tried to gain the upper hand once more, Brown's free kick met by Carter-Vickers, with Rea unable to get any power on his hooked attempt while falling backwards, which ended up being the visitors only shot on target throughout the whole 90 minutes.

Cornick, who was proving more and more of a threat, then chose the wrong option, going for goal with his team-mates better placed, while he then couldn't get the better of Cedric Kipre's from Brown's flick-on, as Town went route one.

Moore was still a danger for Wigan, producing an airshot when the ball dropped to him in the area from another decent Nathan Byrne cross.

The lack of quality on display from the first period then frustratingly returned for both teams, Kai Naismith dragging wide from 20 yards out.

It was Naismith who then sent over a fine cross from the left as Joe Garner stooped to head goalwards, Sluga moving smartly to gather at his near post.

Sluga was then to prove the hero at the death, securing Town a point from Jacob's effort, as Luton picked up a second clean sheet on the road this term, also involved in their first stalemate since returning to the Championship.

Latics: David Marshall, Samy Morsy ©, Jamal Lowe (Joe Garner 81), Gavin Massey (Michael Jacobs 63), Gary Roberts (Anthony Pilkington 45), Kieffer Moore, Joe Williams, Cedric Kipre, Kai Naismith, Leon Balogun.

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Lee Evans, Alex Dobre, Jan Mlakar.

Hatters: Simon Sluga, Martin Cranie, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Glen Rea, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Izzy Brown, Harry Cornick (Kazenga LuaLua 81), James Collins (C).

Subs not used: Marek Stech, Callum McManaman, Luke Berry, George Moncur, James Bree, Danny Hylton.

Booked: Rea 34, Moore 39, Brown 43.

Referee: Gavin Ward.

Attendance: 10,292 (1,312 Luton).