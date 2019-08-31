Stylish Hatters are impressing Town skipper Sheehan

The style implemented by Luton manager Graeme Jones since taking over at Kenilworth Road is proving a big hit with club captain Alan Sheehan.

The 32-year-old was back in the side for Tuesday night’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Cardiff City, as they dominated possession throughout against the Bluebirds, finishing with 70 per cent of the ball at full time.

After adopting more of a counter-attacking style at Barnsley on Saturday, Town opted to play out from the back in Wales, Sheehan and Lloyd Jones often receiving the ball from keeper James Shea and linking with Luke Berry to break through the home side's press.

It suited Sheehan perfectly too, as he said: “It’s great, I like it, it probably suits me more in the Luton team than the Cardiff team, the different styles of play.

“It takes some stones to get on the ball because it’s a big risk, but when you break the first line of press, I thought we looked brilliant.

“Some of the football was great to be part of.

“Possession doesn’t really win games, but I suppose when you’re creating chances, and we had a few.

"You keep possession to try to score and try to open up teams, and I thought we did that.

"When we were playing out from the back and getting into the final thirds I thought we looked dangerous.

"Izzy Brown, George (Moncur) and Elliot Lee, dropping into the 10 and on the turn, some of the play was excellent. I’m happy to be part of it.”

Sheehan starred on the night, producing a fine performance at the heart of Town’s defence alongside Jones.

The Irishman knew it a was a big chance for those who haven't had as much first team football this season, as he continued: “I thought me and Lloydy did really well together.

“A lot of the lads there are trying to get back into the team with competition for places.

“The boys did excellent against Barnsley and are probably unfortunate not to pick up more points at the start of the season.

"But two wins on the bounce going into Huddersfield, it’s nice to be gathering a bit of momentum now. Two very good performances, I’d say too.”

It was Sheehan’s first outing since April after he injured his Achilles in the 3-0 win at Accrington Stanley.

He was restricted to just four starts as Town won the League One title last season, Matty Pearson and Sonny Bradley forming a unbreakable centre half pairing.

Sheehan had little complaints about being unable to win his place back though, adding: “If you were losing 28 games then I’d be really, really worried, but we got what we wanted last year.

“We wanted to get promotion and everybody contributed from bottom to top.

“It was a great achievement but it’s kind of yesterday’s news now.

“Now we’re up, we’re not here to make up the numbers.

“We want to make an impression and I think performances like on Saturday and today (Tuesday) show that we’re a really good side.”

Town are now hoping to make it three wins in a week at home to Huddersfield this afternoon, as if they can do so, it will represent a fine start to life in the Championship.

Sheehan added: “It’ll be a good start then.

"A great win at Barnsley and Huddersfield have not really had a great start, but at Kenilworth Road, I fancy us against anybody.

"With the crowd behind you, it’s brilliant. I miss that.”