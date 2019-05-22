Summer speculation won’t faze Luton defender Justin

Luton defender James Justin won’t give the anticipated speculation regarding his future over the summer months any real notice.

The 20-year-old had a stellar campaign after breaking back into the team when Dan Potts was injured in October, named in the EFL League One Team of the Year and nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Year as well.

Justin’s form will no doubt see a host of clubs linked with a move for Town’s full back, who has been with the club since the age of 11, playing over 100 times.

It is already happening too, with Leicester joining Aston Villa and Stoke City as teams said to be interested in the full back this week.

However, Justin, who has also represented England at U20 level, is used to such rumours these days, saying: “We’ll see what happens.

“I’m still under contract for another few years at least, so I’m not really thinking about that at the moment.

“As long as the club keeps its core of players, who know what we can do next year.

“When you play in the system that we play in, the way we try and play every week, ball on the floor and just passing the ball about and creating chances, who wouldn’t want to be in a team like that?”

Another player who could well find themselves on club’s shopping lists is midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who turned in some excellent displays during the season, as he missed just 15 minutes of League One football.

Playing on the left of the diamond for the majority of the campaign, just in front of Justin, the defender feels they have developed a fine on-field understanding.

He continued: “I think we bring our chemistry off the pitch, on the pitch.

“We room together on away trips and we’re together a lot of the time on the training ground.

“Although we’re not too similar in character, we gel as one when we’re on the pitch.

“We know when each other wants to bomb forward or sit back, so it’s a nice partnership.”