Sunderland held by late Posh leveller

Sunderland saw their promotion hopes hit when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Peterborough this afternoon.

It had looked like the Black Cats were on their way to 1-0 win after Max Power scored with just three minutes to go.

However, Posh striker Matty Godden equalised in stoppage time to earn the hosts a point, as Sunderland dropped to fourth in the table with just three games to go.

Elsewhere, second placed Barnsley romped to a 3-0 victory at Plymouth Argyle, with Portsmouth also winning, 2-1 at home to Coventry City in the early kick-off.

That means that Town now can’t seal automatic promotion at Kenilworth Road tomorrow night when they host relegation threatened AFC Wimbledon.

However, victory for the Hatters would mean that Sunderland wouldn’t be able to catch them realistically, due their inferior goal difference.