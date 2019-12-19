Swans welcome Routledge back for Luton trip

Experienced winger Wayne Routledge is available for Swansea City’s trip to Luton Town this weekend.

The former Spurs, Aston Villa and QPR wideman, who has been transferred for fees totalling over £3m in his career, hasn’t played since sustaining a calf problem in the 1-0 defeat by Millwall at the Liberty last month.

The 34-year-old, who has made over 250 appearances for Swansea since signing in August 2011 has trained with the squad all week and could return when the Swans travel to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Routledge’s return to fitness means that only long-term absentees Joe Rodon and Jordon Garrick are unavailable for selection.

Swans boss Steve Cooper told the club's official website: “Wayne’s back. He’s trained all week.

“Obviously, he missed the last spell of games.

“It’s always good to have him on the pitch because of what he brings – through his character and also the fact that he’s still a very good player.”