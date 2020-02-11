Sweet aiming to take Luton's recruitment to the next level

Hatters CEO will work with Mick Harford to improve set-up

Town chief executive Gary Sweet has vowed to take the club’s recruitment to the next level as they search to acquire some of the best young talent around.

The Hatters CEO will work with head of recruitment Mick Harford in a bid to bring players to Kenilworth Road before their rivals can, ensuring that the club can benefit in the long run.

Writing in his programme notes for Saturday’s match with Cardiff, Sweet outlaid his plans, saying: “After a month of the transfer window dominating a majority of my time, my attention is now being given to three longer-term projects, two of these should result in the winter window being less of a headache!

“Firstly, we need to ensure that our facilities for our Academy EPPP2 application can be completed in time so we can give our young teenage talents more game time which will prepare them much better for an introduction to our first team.

“Mick and I will be embarking upon elevating our existing recruitment set-up to another level to ensure that we find better talent, earlier than our competitors, who we can develop into Luton players.

“This is something we wanted to take on over a year ago, but our story had a different script to tell as Mick got somewhat diverted (leading the club to the League One title).

“It will require further serious investment and will require more patience, but it will eventually mean we should be less reliant on budget to compete.”

With Town facing relegation back to League One this term, Sweet knows that a long term plan won't please everyone, but urged fans to remain patient as they put things in place off the field to hopefully reap the rewards from in the future.

He added: "We understand that many supporters desire instant gratification, yet our investment strategy must always prioritise longer-term stability and steady growth.

"Both the football club and our property development arm of the company are here, fighting for Luton for the long-term and taking the most efficient route to the peak of our capabilities, wherever that may be, even if that includes a temporary stutter on occasion.

"From football recruitment, football management, business operations to property development, we will make key decisions for the club and the town for the long haul.

"With this lens, our temporary league position is broadly inconsequential.

"Where we are travelling and how we get there, is far more important.

"However other clubs operate or behave, we are intent on acting in the correct manner, fairly, ethically, inclusively and professionally."