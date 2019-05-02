Sweet believes Graeme Jones can take Luton to 'the next level'

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet believes new boss Graeme Jones is capable of taking the club to the next level.

The former West Bromwich Albion, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Belgium assistant will take charge of Town from next Tuesday, with Luton plying their trade in the Championship next season after interim manager Mick Harford led them to promotion this week.

Although it will be Jones' first role as a number one, Sweet told the club's official website: "We’re delighted to be the first club to secure the managerial services of Graeme Jones.

"Graeme is a very highly regarded coach and assistant amongst his peers and has caught our eye over the last few seasons as someone who is very hard working, very methodical and thorough in his approach, and a coach who sets his teams up in a manner Luton players and supporters will be accustomed to.

“We were always looking for an individual with fresh ideas but one who would befit our club’s culture and ambition; one who is capable of taking Luton Town to the next level, building further upon the foundations we have nurtured over the last few years.

"We are very much looking forward to Graeme leading us into our next few chapters as a Championship club."

With the appointment made back in February, Jones has already been getting his feet under the table at Kenilworth Road while Harford continued to take the first team.

Sweet added: "We’ve been extremely fortunate to have Mick at the helm to see the job through, alongside our first team coaching staff.

"They have done a truly wonderful job with Graeme working in the background, without any thought of interference to the current set-up, to ensure we have a headstart with regards to recruitment for next season.

"We would like to thank all of our supporters for your patience and for the support you have given Mick, his staff and the players throughout this wonderfully successful season and look forward to you giving Graeme the same backing in the Sky Bet Championship next season.”