Sweet doesn't expect extra funds to be available in transfer window despite Newlands Park green light

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet doesn’t expect manager Graeme Jones to have any extra funds to spend during the January transfer window despite yesterday's news that Capital & Regional haven't appealed the High Court's decision not to grant a Judicial Review into the club's Newlands Park plans.

With the deadline for the Mall’s owners to appeal passing on Monday, it now means the Hatters have the green light to build both their mixed use scheme and a new stadium at Power Court.

Although Town can recoup around £15,000 from C&R for legal costs and don't have to shell out any more cash on defending the JR process, Sweet didn’t think that would mean Jones had any more financial clout as looks to strengthen his squad in a fight to avoid relegation from the Championship this season.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio this morning, he said: “Not really, not just as the businesses are a little bit separate, although the cash comes from the same pot because, effectively, it’s the same shareholders.

“But what it does do is means that we don’t have to go out to those shareholders and ask for half a million pounds to defend a Judicial Review process that would’ve taken some time and an awful lot of legal bills.

"Yesterday on hearing the news, we celebrated by having a five hour recruitment meeting with Mick Harford (head of recruitment) talking about the January transfer window.

"We’re doing what we can for the January transfer window.

"We’re fighting desperately but we are obviously battling for players against clubs who have immensely, hugely much more money than us at this stage.”