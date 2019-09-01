Terriers boss 'totally disagrees' with decision to play on for Shinnie's winner

Huddersfield Town caretaker boss Mark Hudson blasted the decision to allow play to continue for Andrew Shinnie’s winning goal during yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town.

With 64 minutes on the clock and the midfielder in possession, Terriers’ Jonathan Hogg went down with what looked a head injury, only for referee Andy Davies to allow play to continue.

He did so, with Shinnie curling a tremendous 25-yeard effort past Kamil Grabara to put Luton into a lead they didn’t hand back.

Speaking afterwards, Hudson said: “There are decisions that I totally disagree with today, but there’s no point talking about them or the good bits we saw today.

"They get a head injury in the first half, he blows and stops play.

“We get a head injury, an arm to his face that we've seen back and he doesn’t stop, but then it’s down to us and we shouldn’t stop.

“Unless the whistle goes, I don't know how long we've been playing football, but you do not stop.

"We then get out jumped, we get out fought, it’s easy to turn and that’s what we shouldn’t be doing if we want to win games.”

When asked for his thoughts on the goal, Luton chief Graeme Jones said: “I could have spoken about refereeing decisions myself in the last six Championship games, or the eight games we’ve had, I haven’t.

“Some you win, some you lose, I just think you get rewarded overall with your work and we did today.”

The Terriers had been leading just moments after the break, before two goals in seven minutes, James Collins’ penalty followed up by Shinnie’s wonder strike, meant they left Kenilworth Road empty handed.

Hudson continued: “That shouldn't happen.

“We go 1-0 up, look like we're in the game and then all of a sudden we’ve put ourselves out of the game, or into a position where you feel all the feelings and emotions from what the players are coming back and it shouldn’t be the case.

“We’ve got to find a way to win and see games off, and that only comes from being men and learning it very, very quickly.”

Finally, Hudson was critical of his own team for the way they capitulated as well, adding: “That’s what leaders are in the dressing room for, are on the pitch for.

"When you don’t have your chest out, you don't act like one, behave like one and we don’t have enough on the pitch, then you're not going to win games.

"I've said that to them in there, that if you don't be leaders and everyone’s a leader on that pitch, then it’s not enough; as they (Luton) were.

“They dug in, we need to find a way of doing it.”