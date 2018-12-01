Third round draw rewards is the motivation for Bradley at Bury

Town defender Sonny Bradley has urged his side to keep in mind the chance of meeting one of the big boys in the FA Cup when they head to Bury for their second round tie on Sunday.

The centre half has memories of doing exactly that during his time at Plymouth, as the Pilgrims were paired with Liverpool in January 2017, taking the Reds to a replay.

It’s an experience he is determined to repeat, saying: “Two years ago at Plymouth, we played Liverpool away at Anfield, got a 0-0 draw which was a huge result.

“Then we had a replay back at Home Park, where unfortunately we got beat 1-0.

“In the FA Cup, that’s the only time I’ve really played a big team, but it was so good.

“A lot of the boys here will have played in big games, but to go to the big grounds and get a third round tie against Liverpool, or something like Man United, that’s the dream.

“That’s what we’ve got to think about when we playing Bury. The rewards not just for us but the club as well, are potentially huge.

“So we’ve got to go there in full fitness and look to win the a game.”

Bradley knows full well it won’t be easy against a League Two side who are in a superb spell of form, winning four out of five, scoring 18 goals in the process ahead of last night’s game with Cheltenham.

He continued: “It’s a bit of a sticky fixture going up there and we know that we’ll have to be right on it as we want to get through to the next round.

“When the draw was made, my friends text me saying they weren’t best pleased with it as they wanted a comfortable home game, but I think it’s a great opportunity to go and get in the next round and potentially get a big team.

“So we’ll go up there, I’m pretty sure we’ll be full strength and be looking to get into the next round.”

Striker James Collins was looking forward to the tie, saying: “It’s going to be a tough one, as I think they’re doing okay now under Ryan Lowe, a player that I’ve played against many times.

“He was a good player, we would have preferred a home draw, but Bury is not a bad place go and play your football. We’ll not take them lightly, but go up there and give it a go.”

Meanwhile, James Justin added: "It's a decent draw, it’s not what we wanted, as in a home tie, but we’ll go up there and give it a good shot."