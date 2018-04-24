Title race still alive as Accrington lose to Newport

Luton Town remain in with a slim chance of winning the League Two title after leaders Accrington were beaten 2-1 at Newport County on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead on 30 minutes through Padraig Amond's strike, before moving 2-0 ahead with five minutes to play when Frank Nouble netted.

Stanley pulled one back in stoppage time when Billy Kee was on target, but they couldn't find an equaliser, falling to a first defeat since January 27.

John Coleman's side are still heavy favourites to win the championship though, needing just a point from their final two games at home to Lincoln on Saturday and then away to Swindon the following weekend.

Luton need to win both their final games and hope Accrington slip up, the Hatters home to Forest Green and then on the road to Notts County.