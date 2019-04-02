Town announce season ticket prices for 2019-20 campaign

Luton Town have launched their earlybird season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign.

The rate started today, running until April 26, with the club confirming that should they win promotion to the Championship, overall sales will be capped at 7,000.

There will also be a special loyalty rate for supporters who have been season ticket holders for the last five seasons if Town do go up, while the last two consecutive seasons will also apply.

Chief executive Gary Sweet said: “There’s still a way to go until we all find out whether we will be playing football in League One or the Championship next season.

“But either way, I’m sure you will agree that the 2018-19 campaign has been one of, if not the most memorable in recent decades.

“Of course, we all hope that this season ends with back-to-back promotions, taking us up to the Championship next season.

“Should we be lucky enough to compete in the Championship at Kenilworth Road, it will naturally bring its challenges.

“Which is why we will need to cap season ticket sales to 7,000 and we will introduce a loyalty scheme to reward those supporters who have held season tickets for longer.

"Those of you who have held a season ticket for the last five consecutive seasons will receive a full discount and those who have one for the last two will qualify for a smaller deduction to thank you for your loyalty."

Sweet also went on to discuss how season tickets secured now, will help fans get a seat when the new stadium at Power Court is finally built.

He added: “This also introduces a rewarding scheme which we intend to take to Power Court with us in a few years’ time.

“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of securing planning permissions for our new home at Power Court and for Newlands Park.

“Of course, there’s a little way to go before bricks get laid, but in gaining consent from Luton Council, we can now look forward with confidence and optimism to a brighter future for the club and the town.

“I hope you will join us again in 2019-20 as we approach our 135th year as a professional football club in the bitter-sweet knowledge that it will be one of the last few seasons we will play at our beloved Kenilworth Road.

"Let’s make the most of it.”

For news on prices, head to www.lutontown.co.uk/news/2019/april/season-tickets.