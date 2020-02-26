Town back to the bottom as Barnsley beat Hull

Favourable results elsewhere keeps the Hatters in touch ahead of Stoke clash

Luton slipped back to the bottom of the Championship this evening after they were leapfrogged by Barnsley.

The Hatters, who had climbed above their fellow strugglers when beating Brentford 2-1 yesterday, saw ex-Town youngster Cauley Woodrow grab the only goal of the game for the Tykes on 42 minutes.

It wasn't the worst result for Luton though, as despite putting Barnsley above them by a point, it leaves free-falling City just eight points in front with 11 games to go.

Elsewhere, Wigan were the big winners, triumphing 3-0 at Reading, to move four points above Luton once more, but the gap to safety remained at four, with Middlesbrough beaten 1-0 at home by Leeds United.

Stoke City, who head to Luton on Saturday, will come to Kenilworth Road five points above their hosts after a 0-0 draw at Blackburn, while Charlton are just six in front as they lost in stoppage time at Sheffield Wednesday.

This weekend, Wigan go to West Bromwich Albion, while Charlton visit fellow relegation threatened side Huddersfield, with Barnsley at Reading and Hull at home to Leeds.

Boro aren't in action until Monday when they entertain Nottingham Forest.