Town boss a touch frustrated it wasn't six points from six

Luton boss Graeme Jones felt his side deserved to pick up six points from their last two outings against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall.

The Hatters managed a more than decent four, with a 2-1 success at Ewood Park followed by a 1-1 draw on home soil in front of the Sky TV cameras last night, but Jones thought their displays warranted an even greater return.

He said: “I think our performance was good enough for six points, that’s the truth, that’s the absolute truth, but in this league you get challenges like that.

“Blackburn were completely different in every aspect, now we’re becoming adaptable and now we’re becoming flexible, so the positive for me is that we’ve got another positive result.

“You see a team in Luton Town long term that’s developing, it’s got many, many different ways of playing.

“We won the game at Blackburn with far less possession than we had tonight.

"We’ve managed to take four points from two really, really difficult fixtures, changed the shape a few times and managed to get a positive result.”

Town bossed possession on the night, with 61 per cent to the visitors’ 39, and although the records will say both teams had four efforts on target, it took two splendid saves, followed by one unbelievable stop from Lions’ keeper Bartosz Bialkowski to prevent home striker James Collins from adding to his season's tally.

Jones added: “Look at the stats, we controlled the game, dominated the game, they scored on a breakaway and a cross.

“We had more shots than them, more possession than them, if you look at the long term probability of our team potential, style of play is there for everybody to see.

“We played completely different at Blackburn, changed the shape three times, that adaptability of the players is so satisfying.

“The principle of play is exactly the same, we want the ball, and we want to hurt teams, we want possession, I’m really satisfied with many, many things.”