Town boss always felt former Hammer Lee could shine brightly in the diamond

Luton manager Nathan Jones always felt that League One’s player of the month Elliot Lee had the ability to play at the tip of the diamond.

The 23-year-old, who began his career at West Ham United, where he was primarily used as a striker, has been playing in a deeper role for the Hatters since the back end of last season.

He’s found a real good home here and he’s fitted into the platform and the structure very well. Nathan Jones

It has worked wonders for both the player and team, with Lee scoring 10 times so far this campaign, and picking up the monthly gong last week after notching five goals and one assist during November.

When asked if a change in position for Lee had always been in his mind, Jones said: “The way we play, I don’t think he’s a number nine.

“He doesn’t lead the line like someone like Hylts (Danny Hylton) and (James) Collins but he’s one that likes to drop in and create things.

“He creates his own goals, he’s a constant threat, he keeps you in possession, so it suits how we play.

“We always felt that he could do that, it wouldn’t be revolutionary as he’s probably played as a shadow striker just off a front man, if you like.

“The work-rate and the way we play, he can probably play in one or two other positions as well, but that’s because he’s added stuff to his game and really grafted at it.

“He’s found a real good home here and he’s fitted into the platform and the structure very well.

“I’m really pleased for him, because he’s got goals now. He’s our top scorer and that comes from a deeper position.

“Sometimes I had conversations with Cameron McGeehan who wanted to play as a 10, and Cameron scored more goals from an outside of the diamond than he did from 10.

“It took him time to realise that, but Elliot’s done fantastically well for us and we’re really, really pleased for him and proud of him.

“I know the players will be as well as we like to see our players doing well and we like to see each other doing well.”

That was definitely the case for team-mate Andrew Shinnie, who said: “I’m delighted for El, he’s one of my close friends here.

“It’s very well deserved, he’s been superb for us and he’s vital in that role, creating stuff, getting his goals.

“He’s a great finisher, you always expect if he’s in, he’s going to score, that’s the feeling you get.

“He’s been sensational form and we’re all delighted to get recognition for the club.

“El brings that with that award and I’m sure people are taking notice of us as a team the way we’re playing in the league, coming up from League Two and we’re just enjoying it.”