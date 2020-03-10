Town boss 'enjoying' battle to try and stay in the Championship

Hatters managers remains confident his side can avoid the drop

Despite their precarious position in the table, Luton boss Graeme Jones has insisted he is ‘enjoying’ the club’s battle against relegation this term.

The Hatters’ goalless draw at Wigan Athletic on Saturday was enough to move them off the bottom of the Championship, leapfrogging Barnsley, although they did fall a further point away from safety, now trailing a trio of teams, Hull, Wigan and Middlesbrough, by six points.

With nine games to go, starting at home to Preston North End this weekend, Jones still retains full belief Town can escape the drop, saying:“I do, really do.

“I’m enjoying the situation, as I’ve been here before many, many times.

“It’s about keeping your head, keeping focus, I’ve got a group of lads that give me everything, have done from minute one.

“They’ve learned along the way, and we’ve all made mistakes along the way, but we’re starting to get there.”

Jones is vastly experienced in such positions as well, having been number two at the Latics under Roberto Martinez when they managed to stay in the Premier League between 2009-13.

With only one defeat in six, Town claiming 11 points from a possible 18, it’s a familiar feeling for Jones, who added: “It’s so similar.

"A bit of belief comes, a few good results, six results in nine, it’s not where Wigan are, Wigan have spent a damn sight more money than us, but I’m really satisfied.

"I'm not predicting anything, I want to keep our standards really, really high from now until the end of the season, no matter who we play against.

"If we perform like that we’ll get football results.”