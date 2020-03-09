Town boss explains why he didn't bring McManaman on at Wigan

Hatters boss told winger his reasoning afterwards

Luton chief Graeme Jones admitted he had been tempted to bring on former Wigan attacker Callum McManaman during his side’s goalless draw at the DW Stadium on Saturday, but the delicate state of the game prevented him from doing so.

The 28-year-old left the Latics in the summer after admitting he would have turned down a new deal if it was offered due to a lack of game-time under Paul Cook.

He came on to make a huge difference in the 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road back in December, scoring an 87th minute equaliser, before fellow sub George Moncur won it at the death.

However, this time, Jones didn’t use McManaman, as Town had another precious point in the battle to stay up within their grasp.

He said: “It was a difficult one as I know Callum would have had the fire in his belly a little bit, I did speak to him after the game and explain why.

“Obviously if I was going to make the substitution it would have to be for Izzy (Brown), or would have to be for Collo (James Collins).

“Collo’s an important player, set-plays against come into your mind.

“It was just a decision, everybody’s thinking ‘front foot and lets go and win it,’ but it was important not to lose it at that point, and that was really a consideration.”

Jones only made one alteration on the day, bringing on Kazenga LuaLua for Harry Cornick with nine minutes to go.

On why he hadn’t opted for the likes of Danny Hylton, Luke Berry or George Moncur during the second half, he added: “It was just, Izzy was suffering a little bit physically, but he can win a game in one moment.

“I didn’t think the tempo of the game was so high that he couldn’t get through it.

“We managed it quite well, he was getting a breather, managed to play in spurts, so I didn’t really want to take him off.

“Collo’s too important from set-plays against, where it was a big threat for them, that was the main reason, it was like for like with Kaz and for Harry, so those were the reasons.”