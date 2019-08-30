Town boss surprised by Huddersfield's poor start to the Championship

Huddersfield’s woeful start to the season has been something of a surprise to Luton boss Graeme Jones.

The Terriers dropped out of the Premier League last term with just 16 points to their name, but had been tipped to to challenge at the top end of the Championship in a bid to make an immediate return to the fop flight.

However, manager Jan Siewert only lasted four matches this term, sacked on August 16, with Mark Hudson installed in temporary charge.

Huddersfield are still yet to register a victory, managing one draw and four defeats in the Championship, dumped out of the Carabao Cup on home soil by Lincoln City too, as they sit second bottom, just goal difference separating themselves and Stoke City.

Jones said: “I am surprised with the quality in the group, but obviously I have been through this process myself (at West Bromwich Albion).

"Three months ago they were facing all the big boys. Obviously, the manager’s changed, which gives a club impetus.

There is a huge fallout when a team gets relegated from the Premier League.

“I’ve said on record that, from me and Darren (Moore), was one of my most satisfying experiences in the game, because to make that club competitive after such a fallout, it’s really difficult.

“There is a lot of politics to deal with, a lot of finance to deal with, and I think Huddersfield has been a little bit of a result of that.

"There is no doubt they possess the quality to hurt anybody at any given time."

“We need to be aware of that.”

Although they have scored just four goals this season, striker Karlan Grant, who joined from Charlton Athletic last January, has managed three of them.

Jones continued: “Grant, he’s a good player. I watched the game and we’ll have to be our best to cope with him, but it doesn’t just come from Grant, they’ve got other qualities in the team.

“I watched the Reading Huddersfield game in detail. They played well they’ve got a real threat with Grant upfront, (Rajiv van) La Parra wide on the left, so they’ve got some good players. (Jonathan) Hogg’s a good player.

“These are Premier League-experienced players so they know what it’s about, I’m just looking forward to the game."