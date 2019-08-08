Town boss thinks transfer window should be closed by now

Luton chief Graeme Jones doesn’t think the transfer window should be open once the football season has kicked off.

Town have until 5pm this afternoon in which to bolster their squad for the Championship campaign, with Jones hoping to do plenty of business himself.

However, he feels it should have all been wrapped up by now, saying: “I think it definitely is a condensed period of really intense work.

“When I was a player, the window closed the last Thursday in March, you could sign players at any time, it definitely felt better, but I don’t set the rules.

“The season’s started, I don’t think the transfer window should be going on, I think it should have been closed before the season started last week.

“But the powers that be set how the rules as it is, we have to adhere to them.

“We know the window closes and we need to be stronger than when we started.

“I think we are at this minute in time, but we need to be stronger again.”