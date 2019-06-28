Town bring in former England international Reeves as chief scout

Luton have named former England international Kevin Reeves as chief scout at Kenilworth Road.

The 61-year-old will report to Mick Harford, who has now reverted to his preferred role as chief recruitment officer, after leading the Hatters to the League One title last season.

Reeves started his career as an apprentice with AFC Bournemouth, playing 63 games before heading to Norwich City for £50,000 in January 1977.

After scoring 42 goals in 133 matches for the Canaries, he was snapped up by Manchester City in March 1980 for fee of £1.25m, going on to notch 39 times in 158 outings.

Reeves was capped at international level by his country, playing 10 times for the U21s and twice for the full team, against Bulgaria and Northern Ireland in 1979 and 1980 respectively.

A hip injury forced the forward retire from the professional game at the age of 26, as he later coached at Burnley and Birmingham City, before teaming up with Brian Flynn, whom he served as assistant for both Wrexham and Swansea City.

Reeves then scouted for Stoke City, Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton as a member of Roberto Martínez' backroom staff, where he worked with Town boss Graeme Jones, and has spent the last two years he has been part of Championship club QPR’s scouting network.