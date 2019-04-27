Town chief believes Lee will be boosted by midweek strike

Town boss Mick Harford believes that attacker Elliot Lee will get a 'massive boost' by scoring his first goal in almost five months against AFC Wimbledon in midweek.

The Town striker netted his 11th of the season from close range after being picked out by Jack Stacey’s pass.

It was the first time he had been on the scoresheet since a double against Bradford back on November 27.

Harford said: “Elliot had spent a long time without a goal, I’d spoken to Elliot, we’d had a one-to-one, Elliot was full of confidence and he believes in his own ability as a number 10.

“He’s very good for this football club and the way we try to play, and obviously the goal will be a massive boost for him.

“I’m absolutely thrilled for him because he works his socks off in training, he’s a good link as a 10 and he’s been very good for us, so the goal will hopefully help him.”

After the game, Lee spoke of the goal silencing a few ‘keyboard warriors’, who had felt he shouldn’t be selected in the team.

When asked about that, Harford added: “Elliot’s probably his worst critic himself in terms of how he plays and what he wants do well.

“He knows when he’s playing well and he’s not playing well.

"It hasn’t affected him as when he gets picked, he goes out there and gives 100 per cent.

“We have a got a good cover in George Moncur, we’re well covered in that position.

"So Elliot and George are fighting out for that position, it’s good competition and healthy competition.”