Town chief expects Justin to make his Foxes debut at Kenilworth Road

Town boss Graeme Jones is fully expecting former Hatter James Justin to make his Leicester City debut in the Carabao Cup third round clash at Kenilworth Road last night.

The 21-year-old headed to the King Power Stadium in the summer, after the Foxes shelled out what was a club record fee received by Town, easily beating the £3m West Bromwich Albion parted with for Curtis Davies in 2005.

Justin has been on the bench in the Premier League for Brendan Rodgers’ side, but unlike Jack Stacey, who also left for Bournemouth at the start of the season, is yet to feature in the top flight.

Jones said: “That was the sad part of the job for me coming in when you’ve got two really dominant full backs.

“I’ve seen Jack play on Friday night and you see what he brings to the show, James Justin, exactly the same.

“You come in and you haven’t got those players available, which has been disappointing, but I think everybody needs to remember what they did for the football club, both of them.

“But James is coming back, and I expect him to make his debut for Leicester.

“I’m aware of what James Justin can do, he was regarded as possibly our best player here

"He’s not played for Leicester yet, so that shows you the level, but it’s good to challenge ourselves and as I’ve said in football, you never know.

“I’d like to think we’ll give him a warm reception and then make it as difficult as we possibly can for him, so I look forward to seeing him.”

Although Town lost both of their stand-out full backs to the top tier of English football, the pair were massive components of the club's League One title winning team, Jones hasn’t used it as an excuse for the Hatters’ tough start to life in the Championship.

He added: “I heard Frank Lampard (Chelsea boss) mentioning players he lost in the summer and I haven’t mentioned that.

"We’ve tried to get on with it and we’ve done okay.

"Saturday was a set-back, but we are a work in progress here and we’ve been competitive in every game, even the QPR game, for large slices.

"Saturday as well, it was just disappointing the last seven minutes.

"We should have been knocking at the door, trying to get back in the game, so you take that out and we’ve done okay, but we’ve got to keep progressing."