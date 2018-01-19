Town chief hints at possible changes for Shrimps encounter

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has hinted he could make changes for tomorrow’s clash with Morecambe at Kenilworth Road, with Jordan Cook’s inclusion a possibility.

The Luton chief has seen his side lose their last three away games in all competitions, beaten by struggling Port Vale and Chesterfield either side of an FA Cup defeat at Premier League.

When asked if some of the fringe players, including Cook, who had a useful 10 minute cameo at the Proact Stadium last weekend, were now in contention, Jones said: “They all are and especially when we’ve gone away from home and had two defeats in three.

“Because that’s when you start to look at it, we’re not panicking in any way but you think, 'okay it might be time that people have earned that little bit.'

“It might be. He (Cook) is in contention 100 per cent and you’ve got others in those midfield roles, in the front roles, but we’ve been in good form.

"So what we don’t want to do is panic too much and think we’ve got to change this, got to change that.

"I’ll play my best side available at the weekend that I think can win a game against Morecambe and that will be my decision.”

Although Town have stuttered slightly since a tremendous 5-0 win at Swindon on Boxing Day, with four defeats from five in all competitions, Jones knows it doesn’t mean his table-topping side hasn’t suddenly become a poor team.

He continued: “I know we’ll get a different performance on Saturday (to Chesterfield), then we’ve got a week to prepare to have a vastly improved performance away at Grimsby.

“We’ve just got to concentrate at home. We’ve been very good at home, we are a good side, we don’t become a bad side overnight, we’ve demonstrated over 35 games so far with cup competitions as well that we’re an excellent side.

“Sometimes we’ve been wonderful, some days we’ve been very bad and there’s an equilibrium, but we even out to be a very good side.

“You know if you win 46 games then you’re some side or you’re in the wrong league.

“But for us, we started steadily, we built into it and then we had some scintillating form and performances.

“Then we’ve had a little dip. It’s not a massive dip as you look at Notts County, they haven’t picked up that many more points than us, neither have good teams like Lincoln who are in wonderful form themselves.

“So it’s not a disaster, we’ve just lost of the six or seven or eight, it might even be 10 or 11, so in that period, it’s not bad form, it’s just two in the last three, so that narrows it down really.”

However, being back in front of their own fans is something that Jones will draw comfort from tomorrow, adding: "What home games do, they take variables out of it.

"We went to Port Vale and the pitch was atrocious and I won’t say it was a leveller in any way, but we weren’t set up for that level of pitch and it was costly.

"No excuses for the Chesterfield defeat, they were better than us on the day, they did things slightly better than we did and they got off to a good start.

"Apart from that Marek (Stech) didn’t have too much to do, but the game was dead and we didn’t really test their keeper in any way like we normally do.

"So we were nowhere near what our levels are, it’s not a disaster, we’ve had a little hiccup, but it’s important now we get right on track."