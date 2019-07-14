Town chief not concerned over missing trio

Luton boss Graeme Jones wasn't overly concerned about trio Danny Hylton, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts who missed yesterday's 2-1 pre-season friendly win at Bedford Town.

The three players weren't involved after picking up minor knocks during Town's training camp in Slovenia last week, but Jones expects to have them back very soon.

He said: "Danny just felt his knee a little bit, he’s been scanned, he’s absolutely fine.

"Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts were a little bit fatigued after the week in Slovenia.

"We just didn’t want to take any risks, they’ll both be training on Monday."

Hatters did have another slight injury worry during the victory at the Eyrie, with young defender Corey Panter failing to reappear for the second half.

It meant that Matty Pearson, Lloyd Jones and Josh Neufvillle all completed the full 90 minutes, as Jones added: "That wasn’t the intention but needs must sometimes.

"You want to try and plan it scientifically and we had to stick one or two schedules forward today.

“Apart from Corey Panter who felt his hamstring a little bit I’m more interested in today as an extra training session.

"I think Corey will be fine, there were one or two heavy challenges that I was worried about a little bit, but sticky pitch, long grass, it was dry, it was hot, so pleased that we’re all okay."