Town chief not won't go trialist crazy during pre-season

Hatters boss Nathan Jones doesn’t expect to be filling his side with trialists when they start their pre-season campaign at Hitchin Town on Friday night.

Luton’s visit to their Southern League Premier Division opponents kicks off at 7pm and on whether there will be any unknown players turning out at Top Field, Jones said: “No, it’s not something we do.

“We pretty much earmark players that we want for long periods of time, then when it comes to the right time, we try and sign them.

“There’s a few players that I know, someone like Steven Caulker last year, who wasn’t a trialist, he came in to see our environment and so on, while we did take the boy (Craig) Sibbald last year.

“There maybe one that comes in and trains with us in the environment to see where they are and so on, but we don’t take many trialists, we don’t take many loans to be honest with you.

“We like to earmark players, go after them and get them. Sometimes we have to invest money in that, but we believe that when they come into our environment, that investment just actually increases.”

On the contest itself against Hitchin, Jones added: “It was a tough game against them last year, we won 2-0, but we want that as we’re building into the pre-season and into the season.

“Everything will be structured but that leads us then into going away (to Slovenia) where we do real good work.

“We get them into that zone, that mindset of being Luton and Luton players, so we’re looking forward to it.”