Town chief praises his side's game management in Cod Army triumph

Hatters boss Nathan Jones praised his side’s game management as they picked up yet another home win on Saturday, beating Fleetwood 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

Leading 1-0 at the interval, Luton then came out after the break and restricted their experienced opponents to very little in terms of chances at James Shea’s goal.

In fact the hosts went on to extend their advantage with 10 minutes to go through visiting skipper Craig Morgan’s own goal, as Jones said: “I was really pleased with the second half as I thought we managed it superbly well.

“They had one shot from distance after a little ricochet and a bit of play which you’re going to have with this weather as anything can happen, so it’s not bad defending, it’s just circumstance really.

“I thought we started really well, we always think with them, 1-0, they’ve got experience, they’re going to change shape, they’re going to come out at you.

“But we thought, lets go after the next goal and I felt we did that, without actually taking a chance or being really clinical, I thought we controlled it.

“We started really quickly and I didn’t feel we were really, without being disrespectful, under any threat, as the back two second half dealt with their threat very, very well.”

Although Luton couldn't sweep aside the visitors as they have done to Plymouth and Bradford recently, Jones was content to see his side show another side to their game once more, as they had done at Bury the previous weekend during the 1-0 FA Cup triumph.

He added: "We’ve been in very, very good form, they came here and paid us the utmost respect.

"Joey’s (Barton) a new manager and worked with some excellent managers, so tactically they were always going to be good.

"I thought we moved it really well, dominated the early exchanges and then got the goal.

"I felt we didn’t really go on from there, but they made it very difficult for us as they have good players.

"I’m just delighted with any win, because it was as very, very difficult conditions to play and we picked a footballing side.

"We’ve got footballers here, but we’ve got footballers now with a bit of steel as well."