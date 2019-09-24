Town chief ready to face 'outstanding' Leicester City side

Town boss Graeme Jones is readying himself to go up against an ‘outstanding team in England’ when Leicester City visit Kenilworth Road in the Carabao Cup this evening.

The Foxes have made a fine start to life in the Premier League, with three wins and two draws from their opening six games, to sit third in the table.

Many pundits have given Brendan Rodgers side a realistic chance of finishing inside the top six this term, with Match of the Day’s Alan Shearer insisting breaking into the top four is even a possibility.

On entertaining one of the in-form teams in the top flight, who defeated Spurs 2-1 at the weekend, Jones said: “These are an outstanding team in England, outstanding, and I’ve worked with a few of them, so I know Youri Tielemans’ capabilities.

“They beat Tottenham on Saturday, Tottenham got the Champions League Final three months ago, that’s the level of challenge we’ve got.

“Now everybody wanted that at this football club, everyone, me included, we have to embrace it.

“We have to look forward to the challenge and we have to find a way of growing and find a way of getting results.”

Rodgers named near enough a full strength side in the last round, as City came through after a penalty shoot-out win at fellow Premier League opponents Newcastle United.

It may well be that the former Liverpool and Celtic boss makes changes tonight, but Jones can’t think about who might not play, as he continued: “I think (James) Maddison limped off at the weekend, so I wouldn’t expect Maddison to play, but you have to prepare for the worst case scenario.

“It’s a great seven days though, I think it’s a wonderful seven days and think that’s what everyone adheres to.

“For the Luton Town supporters and Luton Town as a club and myself, we wanted to compete in the Championship.

“Well this is the reality, you’ve got to dust yourself down, you’ve got to react, and that’s the league we’re in.

“We’ve got Leicester City coming who are third in the league.

“I watched the game against Spurs, so we’d better be ready, that’s for sure.

“But in football, anything can happen, that’s the beauty of the game, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

Luton head to another former Premier League side on Saturday in Blackburn Rovers, aiming to half a run of successive Championship defeats and when asked which fixture was more important to the club, Jones added: “It’s equally as important.

“I think you’ve got to be competitive in both, so the first priority is Leicester City and then we make sure we don’t kill ourselves on Tuesday night for Saturday.

“There’s a lot of thinking to be done, we’ve got another training session, another meeting, and we’ll make a decision from there.”